Assisted Living Levels of Care: A Guide to Categories and Costs

People who turn 65 today have a 70% chance of needing long-term care in their remaining years, according to the…

People who turn 65 today have a 70% chance of needing long-term care in their remaining years, according to the Administration of Community Living. For many, that will mean home health care. For others, moving to an assisted living facility may be the best option.

But what levels of care does assisted living offer and who is each level designed to support?

Here, we’ll break down the common care levels in assisted living communities to help you determine how best to take advantage of the benefits this senior care option can offer older adults.

[READ: The Pros and Cons of Assisted Living]

What Is Assisted Living?

Assisted living communities aim to preserve your loved one’s independence while providing support for activities of daily living (ADLs), including:

— Medication management

— Bathing

— Dressing

— Toileting

— Emergency assistance

They also generally keep an eye on your loved one, making sure they’re eating well and engaging with other residents.

“When home care is no longer an option, assisted living can be a godsend,” says Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician based in the San Francisco area. She offers an online telemedicine, education and support resource for eldercare professionals, caregivers and families.

[READ: Home Care vs. Assisted Living: A Full Cost-Benefit Analysis and 2026 Price Guide]

Levels of Care in Assisted Living Communities

No two assisted living communities are exactly alike, but many offer up to five levels of care in assisted living.

Quick check: Which level matches your needs?

If you notice… Consider this level: Fatigue from housekeeping or feeling isolated at home Level 1 Occasional forgetfulness regarding medications or minor grooming Level 2 Difficulty getting in or out of the shower or dressing safely Level 3 Significant physical limitations or frequent falls Level 4 Confusion, wandering or safety concerns due to memory loss Level 5

Level 1: No assistance

Also sometimes called independent living, this lowest level is for seniors who don’t need daily assistance. At this level, older adults effectively live independently and manage their own affairs, but they have access to assistance and support if they need it. For example, this resident may benefit from reminders to take their medications as directed. Or, when a resident needs assistance with a complicated task — like programming a new smartphone or setting up a new television — staff can lend a hand.

This resident is active; they may still be working or volunteering and can drive off campus as they wish. Their decision to join the community is often driven by a desire for social contact and friendship and access to age-appropriate activities or to alleviate the demands of maintaining a home.

Access to communal meals and dining options also enables the resident to pursue other interests and reduces the burden of managing dietary needs, grocery shopping and meal preparation.

Level 2: Low or minimal assistance

Adults residing in this assisted living level of care are still largely mobile and don’t require ongoing supervision, but they typically need support with one of the ADLs, such as bathing or dressing. This resident may also benefit from more contact with staff and other residents.

For example, if they recently lost a spouse, more frequent check-ins may prevent a slide into depression, which often leads to more intensive care needs.

In addition, residents at this assisted living care level typically show signs of difficulty with some of the more complex ADLs. For example, a resident may have lost some dexterity due to arthritis and may need help opening pill bottles or buttoning a shirt. Many also benefit from reminders about:

— Meal times

— When to take medications

— How best to manage personal hygiene

Level 3: Moderate assistance

Residents who’ve progressed to this level of care typically retain some mobility and independence but likely need assistance or supervision with most or all ADLs. For example, a resident at this level might be able to dress on their own but need staff to help them with bathing.

Residents in the moderate assistance tier often struggle with meal preparation or remembering to take medications, and they can still benefit greatly from social interaction and activities with staff and other residents.

Level 4: Full assistance

What is the highest level of care in assisted living? In many facilities, it’s Level 4. At this level, residents may not be mobile and may need near-constant support.

The care can look similar to that provided in a nursing home, but it is not medical in nature. Rather, the services offered focus on helping the resident do what they still can for themselves, whether that’s eating with a fork, brushing their hair or participating in a group craft project according to their ability.

Level 5: Memory care

Communities that offer memory care often list it as a separate level because of its specialized nature.

In assisted living communities that offer memory care, the Level 5 resident is a patient with dementia or another type of cognitive impairment who is unable to care for themselves.

At this level, residents receive ongoing support and supervision based on their needs. Care typically covers all ADLs and is administered by staff who have been specially trained in techniques to assist people with dementia and other cognitive impairments.

“Dedicated memory care ‘neighborhoods’ are generally equipped to care for a senior through end-stage Alzheimer’s and dementia with the various behaviors associated with those diseases,” explains Haidy Andrawes, center administrator at Park Vista Assisted Living in Fullerton, California.

Communities that cater to memory care patients may further stratify the levels of care in assisted living on offer. Some may have specialized tiers designed to support people with:

— Alzheimer’s disease

— Other types of dementia

— Parkinson’s disease

— Other conditions that lead to cognitive decline

Since these conditions are progressive, patients in earlier stages of these diseases typically need less hands-on support than people with advanced dementia. As those needs advance, staff will provide more direct, hands-on care to residents.

What Is Enhanced Assisted Living Care?

Some assisted living communities offer an additional tier of care sometimes called “enhanced assisted living care.” This type of personalized care features medical support, such as nurses or a doctor checking in regularly. This level of care in assisted living is aimed at supporting residents with complex medical needs.

This care is similar to but still less intensive than what’s typically found in a nursing home. It may also share some similarities with memory care, as people with dementia and other progressive, chronic conditions may benefit from more intensive medical intervention before needing to move to a skilled nursing facility.

A key difference between enhanced assisted living care and more conventional assisted living is the staff-to-patient ratio. Residents in an enhanced assisted living situation typically have more direct contact with staff, and those workers may have additional training to better manage medically complex residents.

[Read: What Is Life Like in Assisted Living?]

How Do Assisted Living Communities Make Care Assessments?

Assisted living communities typically use a formal evaluation process to determine the appropriate level of care for a prospective resident. These assessments may consider a wide range of factors, such as:

— Whether the senior has any medical conditions or chronic diseases that require daily intervention

— Whether the senior is experiencing any loss of cognitive function

— How well the senior is able to communicate needs and preferences

— Whether the senior is able to perform any or all ADLs without assistance

— How involved family members plan to be while the senior is in assisted living

These assessments are made in several ways, including:

— Observation of how they engage with others and perform tasks

— Reports from any caregivers (family or a home health aide, for example) who have been involved in the senior’s care previously

— The senior’s doctors or other health care providers

— A physical exam that checks mobility and fine motor skills

— Questioning and evaluation for mental health challenges or loss of memory or reasoning ability

Once staff at the assisted living facility have evaluated the senior, they can draw up a personalized care plan that caters to their specific needs.

You can also bring in a geriatric care manager to aid in the assessment process, says Jenny Munro, executive director of The Heritage at Fox Run, a senior living community in Council Bluffs, Iowa, that’s part of Heritage Communities based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Geriatric care managers have varied educational and professional backgrounds with a specialized focus on issues associated with aging, Munro adds. Through consultation, assessments and tests, care coordination and advocacy, these senior care professionals can help develop the right approach for your loved one.

How Assisted Living Levels of Care Affect Cost

Generally speaking, the more care you need, the more it will cost. Pricing, however, can vary, depending on the type of facility, location and which services are used.

The median cost of assisted living in the U.S. is $6,200per month, according to CareScout’s Cost of Care Survey. Memory care costs, such as in Level 5, tend to be higher than assisted living because of the specialized care and staff training. U.S. News estimates that the average cost of memory care is $7,645 per month.

More from U.S. News

How Much Do CCRCs Cost?

Assisted Living for Couples: What You Need to Know

Assisted Living vs. Group Homes: Comparing Costs, Care Needs and Staffing for Senior Living

Assisted Living Levels of Care: A Guide to Categories and Costs originally appeared on usnews.com

null 04/22/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.