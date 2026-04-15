ASML: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.23 billion.

The Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $8.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.72 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $10.26 billion in the period.

ASML shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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