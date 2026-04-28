Armstrong World Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $66.8 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $409.9 million in the period.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.15 to $8.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.