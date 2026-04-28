Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $99.8 million.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $99.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.65.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIT

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