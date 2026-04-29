Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $535.2 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $535.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Antero Resources shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.01, a rise of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AR

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