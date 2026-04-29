American Water Works: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $196 million.…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $196 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.12 per share.

American Water Works shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $131.97, a fall of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

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