Allegion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $138.1 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $138.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share.

Allegion shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 5%. The stock has increased almost 9% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLE

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