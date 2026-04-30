Allegiant Travel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.5 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $732.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $711.9 million.

Allegiant Travel shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $75.46, an increase of 61% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGT

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