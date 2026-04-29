Alkami: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $129 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $527.1 million to $530.9 million.

Alkami shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.40, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

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