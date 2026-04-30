Advantage Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $21.5…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $21.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $145.7 million in the period.

Advantage Energy shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.60, a climb of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

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