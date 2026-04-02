Acuity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $96.8 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $96.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.01 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Acuity shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 9% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

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