AC Immune: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.93. A year ago, they were trading at $1.70.

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