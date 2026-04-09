9 Best Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

With the stock market experiencing persistent volatility in 2026, it’s hard for many investors to find a profitable way forward.…

With the stock market experiencing persistent volatility in 2026, it’s hard for many investors to find a profitable way forward. However, an elite group of small-cap stocks has presented unique and focused opportunities for investors.

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The best small-cap stocks are early-stage businesses with room to expand in their niche. Sure, megacap tech stocks provide obvious plays on the promise of AI, but they also are crowded trades, and they’re large firms that lack agility.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are a select group of companies that have surged between 50% and 300% in 2026 but still remain between $279 million and $2 billion in market value — hinting there is more room left to run.

Stock Market capitalization Year-to-date return as of April 21 Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. (ticker: ARTV) $279 million 192% Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR) $764 million 58% Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) $1.6 billion 191% Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) $2.1 billion 298% Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC) $1.3 billion 66% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) $646 million 56% Satellogic Inc. (SATL) $1 billion 286% Starz Entertainment Corp. (STRZ) $310 million 60% Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) $374 million 247%

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARTV)

Artiva is exemplary of the opportunity in small-cap-stage biotechnology companies that are burning cash as they focus on tomorrow’s innovative cures. In the case of ARTV, it is focused on using the body’s NK cells — or “natural killer” cells — to combat various autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company is largely focused on unmet medical needs, and it has recently enrolled patients in a study targeting refractory rheumatoid arthritis. This chronic condition features symptoms that persist despite treatment with existing drugs. Shares have exploded in the last few weeks on hopes that Artiva will provide a breakthrough.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR)

Hyperliquid bills itself as a digital asset treasury company and is focused on mining cryptocurrency. Its assets primarily include the HYPE token, a crypto asset with a total market value of almost $10 billion at present. Though only incorporated in 2025 and having begun public trading in December, the stock has been on a tear thanks to the performance of its digital asset portfolio as well as optimism that this kind of disruptive financial stock may provide a strong alternative to traditional — and volatile — investment opportunities.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Kosmos Energy is a deepwater exploration and production company engaged in the development of oil and natural gas properties, mainly off the coast of Africa and in the Gulf of Mexico. Hard-to-access fossil fuel sources are obviously more expensive to tap, so KOS stock is directly correlated to prices in energy commodity markets — and thanks to the war in Iran, oil has spiked to create a huge tailwind for KOS stock. Volatility works both ways, but given the persistent nature of inflation in 2026, it seems likely that energy prices will remain elevated and Kosmos will continue to see strong momentum as a result.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

You may not think dynamic stocks can exist in the materials sector, but Lightwave Logic is a specialty chemicals company that develops advanced photonic devices and optical polymers that are in high demand in the digital economy. From fiber-optic data lines to quantum computing hardware, the communications infrastructure of the future depends on the materials produced by LWLG. That’s evidenced by tremendous revenue growth of about 150%, announced when the company reported Q4 numbers in March. The company still operates at a loss, but the long-term growth potential is significant and recent returns show strong investor optimism.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services provides career-oriented education to high school graduates and working adults in the U.S., with a focus on vocational training and real-world jobs. That includes training to become specialists in HVAC maintenance, welding, health care services and other skilled trades. While plenty of tech stocks are surging in the age of AI thanks to hopes for big investment in data centers, LINC is exemplary of the old-school economy that will be difficult to replace through automation. As a result, LINC is already projecting double-digit revenue growth in 2026 and 2027 — and based on strong gains lately, Wall Street seems to think there is a long runway for this small-cap stock.

[Read: 7 Agentic AI Stocks and ETFs to Buy]

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Though Rayonier bills itself as an “advanced materials” company, it is basically a forestry and paper products firm that provides wood pulp for clothing fabrics, cigarette filters and paper towels. It also makes cellulose-based specialty products, including paint, coatings and other chemicals. It’s not a particularly glamorous business, and the 100-year-old company isn’t particularly disruptive. But after several tough years, the company is set to return to profitability in a big way in the next few quarters, and that has sent shares soaring.

Satellogic Inc. (SATL)

Market demand for satellite data is increasing rapidly because of existing platforms like defense and security as well as new applications like agribusiness and infrastructure monitoring. Satellogic is capitalizing on this trend through a specialty in small “nano satellites” that provide real-time Earth observation for real-time decision-making. The company is predicting 85% sales growth this fiscal year and almost 60% on top of that in 2027, showing a strong growth trajectory for this small-cap stock.

Starz Entertainment Corp. (STRZ)

Starz is a subscription video company operating in the U.S. and Canada, with hit titles including “Outlander,” “Power” and “Spartacus.” Its shows are available on both direct-to-consumer streaming as well as “over-the-top” services using other platforms. The company spun off from Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) in 2025. STRZ has experienced volatility, but recent earnings show improvement in margins that reflect effective cost management — hinting that the company is hitting its stride as a stand-alone stock.

Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO)

Solar energy specialist Tigo — careful with the ticker — is a leader in intelligent energy storage solutions, including hardware and software that make it possible to store power over time and draw on it when needed. The company is consistently growing revenue at 20% in 2026 and 2027, and unlike some of the other startups on this list, is actually turning a modest profit. While federal policies and incentives have been rolled back under the Trump administration, there’s no doubt that the long-term energy transition and the pressures of climate change are continuing to fuel growth for this small-cap stock.

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9 Best Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/22/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.