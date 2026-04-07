7 Agentic AI Stocks and ETFs to Buy

Artificial intelligence has been the foundation of a multiyear stock market rally, and while most of the focus has been…

Artificial intelligence has been the foundation of a multiyear stock market rally, and while most of the focus has been on AI infrastructure like semiconductors, memory storage solutions, HVAC and energy, companies that specialize in AI agents are gaining momentum.

Big tech companies have no problem investing billions of dollars into AI each year because they anticipate a positive return on investment from all of that capital. AI agents are one of the uses that can translate into revenue growth since these agents can process search results, provide customized product recommendations and perform various tasks without constant human intervention.

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The opportunity is riveting, with the AI agent market projected to achieve a 49.6% compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, between now and 2033, according to Grand View Research. That type of growth will lift many stocks and act as a catalyst for rising AI expenditures.

Investors can choose from a mix of smaller companies that are fully committed to AI agents as well as tech giants that have AI agents influencing a portion of their revenue. If you like agentic AI as a theme but don’t want to pick individual stocks, an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, can be a great option. Here are some top agentic AI stocks and ETFs to buy now:

Stock/ETF Agentic AI Focus Market Capitalization 1-Year Performance Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) AWS AgentCore for developers and “Rufus” AI shopping assistant $2.7 trillion +43.2% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Enterprise workflow agents and deep partnership with Anthropic’s Claude $101.2 billion -39.5% UiPath Inc. (PATH) Creating and managing task-fulfillment agents; recent health care focus $5.7 billion +2.2% Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Physical AI agents for high-speed warehouse and logistics automation $8.1 billion +199.1% Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Pure-play agentic commerce focused on mobile checkout and discovery $1.1 billion +104.5% Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) Actively managed portfolio of 40-plus generative AI and agent leaders $1.3 billion* +132.3% Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) Broad exposure to global AI development and hardware bottlenecks $8.3 billion* +58.1%

*For ETFs, figures represent assets under management.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has several high-growth businesses under its corporate umbrella. Online marketplace sales, cloud computing, online advertising and subscriptions are some of Amazon’s revenue streams, and AI agents will help Amazon tap into more growth opportunities.

Amazon lets customers build and develop AI agents right from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. It also has AgentCore technology that helps AI agents learn on their own and adjust their responses based on real-time customer conversations. It’s also using an agentic AI shopping assistant called Rufus to provide customers with personalized product recommendations.

Although Amazon isn’t a pure play in agentic AI, it has plenty of capital to support investments in the industry. The tech giant generated $716.9 billion in revenue throughout 2025, which came to $77.7 billion in net income, even after R&D costs. Amazon can throw more money at the AI agent opportunity than almost any other company, making it a Goliath of agentic AI development right now.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow’s platform helps businesses build AI agents for customer support, workflows, cybersecurity and other tasks. The firm has established a strong reputation and works with more than 85% of Fortune 500 companies. It has also maintained a 98% renewal rate while working with more than 8,800 customers.

Most businesses won’t want to risk being left behind as AI agents become mainstream, and they will want to go to trustworthy, proven platforms. This context makes ServiceNow especially valuable for long-term investors, and it definitely helps that Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said the Now Platform “is destined to be the best platform, the operating system of enterprise AI agents.”

ServiceNow shares’ year-to-date tumble does not change the fact that it has solid fundamentals, highlighted by a 23.3% revenue CAGR over the past five years. The company’s expanded partnership with Anthropic to integrate Claude models deeper into the ServiceNow AI Platform suggests that revenue growth will continue. ServiceNow anticipates more than 20% year-over-year revenue growth in full-year 2026.

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath helps enterprise clients create and manage AI agents that can fulfill various tasks and present actionable information to users. Just like ServiceNow, UiPath’s stock has taken a beating year to date and remains well removed from its all-time highs.

This drop has resulted in a $5.7 billion market cap, which looks more reasonable than its past valuation. UiPath closed fiscal 2026 with $1.85 billion in annual recurring revenue. The company also reached full-year GAAP profitability for the first time in its history, which was enough for leadership to announce a $500 million stock buyback.

UiPath also offered optimistic guidance that suggested it is still gaining market share. The company expects more than $2 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of fiscal 2027, which concludes on Jan. 31, 2027. Recently announced agentic AI health care solutions will expand UiPath’s potential customer base, which can make those projections more realistic.

UiPath has a history of beating guidance, and its close relationship with many tech giants can position the stock for long-term growth as the agentic AI market heats up.

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Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Symbotic uses physical AI agents to optimize warehouse productivity and already works with Walmart Inc. (WMT), Target Corp. (TGT), Albertsons Cos. Inc. (ACI), C&S Wholesale Grocers and other retailers. Its software powers the robots as they move goods at unmatched speeds to reach their intended destinations. This technology lets Walmart and other retail giants process more shipments per day, which directly translates to higher revenue growth and better margins.

The company delivered 29% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026 and recently became GAAP profitable. Its $13 million in net income during the quarter is a testament to this turnaround, compared to a $17 million net loss in the same quarter last year.

Its outlook for Q2 suggests 4.8% sequential growth at the midpoint. Continued growth each quarter and widening margins could turn Symbotic into a long-term winner. Investors have already spotted this stock’s potential based on its 500% surge over the past five years, but Symbotic still has momentum.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV)

Rezolve AI is the smallest AI agent stock on this list, with a $1.1 billion market cap, but it is a pure play, unlike the tech giants. The company offers enterprise AI solutions to more than 950 customers with a focus on agentic commerce. That’s a substantial upgrade compared to its customer base of 100 enterprise clients in the first half of 2025, and this expansion has helped Rezolve AI enjoy parabolic revenue growth in recent quarters.

The company closed out 2025 with $46.8 million in GAAP revenue after boosting sales by 543% year over year in the second half. Rezolve AI also exited the year with $232 million in annual recurring revenue (forward-looking) while targeting an exit ARR of $500 million this year. It also anticipates earning $360 million in revenue this year, a huge jump.

Rezolve AI is also operating with more than $750 million in funding secured, giving it plenty of capital to reinvest back into the business. As AI agents become a more normal part of the shopping experience, Rezolve AI stands to gain ground in this burgeoning industry.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)

You don’t have to guess which AI agent stock will take off next if you invest in the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF. This fund is the first generative AI ETF, with a portfolio of more than 40 holdings. The tech leaders that enable scalable AI agents are on the leaderboard, with Nvidia, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), SK hynix Inc. (000660.KS) and Amazon being the largest positions in the fund.

The actively managed fund offers a good mix of generative AI, agents and infrastructure exposure as the artificial intelligence buildout continues. It has a lofty 0.75% expense ratio but has made up for it by more than doubling its share price over the past 12 months. Almost all of its stocks are large-cap companies operating in different parts of the AI bottleneck.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 with nearly 60% in gains registered over the past year while carrying a 0.68% expense ratio. It invests in companies that stand to benefit from the further development and use of artificial intelligence, which includes AI agents.

This $8.3 billion fund also prioritizes large-cap tech stocks, with approximately 90% of its holdings fitting in that category. Its top three holdings — SK hynix, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.KS) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) — make up more than 10% of the portfolio. The top 10 equities are well diversified, with No. 1 pick SK hynix making up 4.5% of the portfolio as of April 15. Amazon represents 3.2% of the fund, rounding out the top 10 holdings, which comprise 36% of total assets.

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7 Agentic AI Stocks and ETFs to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/17/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.