111: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $403.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.5 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

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