11 Signs Your Aging Parent Needs Senior Care

Aging is a fact of life, and many older adults may reach a point when they can no longer look…

Aging is a fact of life, and many older adults may reach a point when they can no longer look after themselves. Often, this leaves their adult children wondering if and when it’s time to step in and care for their parents.

This can be a challenging question to answer, especially if your family dynamics and relationships aren’t great. But experts have identified a number of signs adult children should look out for that should trigger that conversation. In this guide, we’ll list the signs a parent needs more care and provide a checklist of questions to ask, along with tips for how to approach the topic of getting extra care for your parents.

[READ: 7 Signs It’s Time to Move to a Senior Living Facility]

11 Best Questions to Ask to Evaluate Senior Care Needs: Senior Care Assessment Checklist 2026

While everyone ages differently, there are some common themes and certain signals you may pick up on that indicate your parent needs help.

“First, you notice their world is suddenly getting smaller,” says Neal Shah, CEO of CareYaya, a home health care service based in North Carolina. “They stop going out, stop seeing their friends, stop driving anywhere unfamiliar.”

New or changed behaviors might be a clue that your parent needs more assistance. Specific questions to ask and warning signs to look for include:

— Is your loved one able to care for themself?

— Is your loved one experiencing significant memory loss?

— Is your loved one safe at home?

— Can your loved one still safely drive a car?

— Has your loved one lost weight?

— Has your loved one’s mood or spirit changed significantly?

— Have your loved one’s sleeping habits changed?

— Is your loved one socially active?

— Can your loved one walk safely and steadily?

— Can your loved one manage their household and finances?

— Can your loved one manage their medical conditions and medications?

[READ: Common Caregiving Tasks to Do for Your Older Loved One]

1. Is your loved one able to care for themself?

Adult children of aging parents can look out for clues about whether their loved one is still able to care for themself when visiting their home. Focus your attention on the following activities of daily living

and locations in the house that can provide clues to how your loved one is managing day-to-day life tasks.

2. Is your loved one experiencing significant memory loss?

A key red flag to watch for is increasing forgetfulness and confusion.

“(Not) everyday memory lapses, such as misplacing one’s keys,” clarifies Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician based in the San Francisco area, “but rather, not being able to find their way home from the grocery store.”

Finding your parent wandering outside with little idea of how or why they got there is a warning sign of possible dementia.

The first signs of cognitive decline or Alzheimer’s disease include:

— Shifts in behavior or personality

— Increased alcohol consumption

— Inappropriate behavior

— Being quick to anger

— Becoming apathetic

[READ: 11 Health Problems That Can Mimic Dementia]

3. Is your loved one safe at home?

Safety at home is a major concern for an aging parent who may not have the mobility they once did, and this may show up with some physical signs, such as:

— Unexplained bruises

— Cuts or scrapes

— Signs of falls

These can all indicate that they are having trouble with strength and balance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that 1 in 4 Americans age 65 and older falls each year.

You can mitigate fall risk to some degree by making changes to the home, such as:

— Removing area rugs

— Installing grab bars in the bathroom

— Making sure your parent is using the railings when navigating stairs

— Investing in a fall detection monitor

— Applying nonskid strips in showers or tiled areas that may become wet

— Moving items from high shelves or cabinets to eliminate the need for a step stool

— Making sure there’s adequate lighting in the home, including in halls and stairways

— Checking with your parent’s doctor about whether any conditions they have or medications they’re taking can increase their fall risk

— Confirming that fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are functional

— Ensuring that emergency contact information is easily accessible

[READ: How to Set Up Your Home for Aging in Place]

4. Can your loved one still safely drive a car?

Some safety concerns are more immediate than others, notes Heather Prinzel, director of nursing with the Orlando Health Center for Rehabilitation in Florida.

“If your aging parent is driving and getting lost, they should no longer be alone,” she says.

That could mean 24-hour care every day at home or moving into a memory care unit sooner rather than later.

5. Has your loved one lost weight?

Weight loss could be a sign that your parent is struggling to eat right or that a health condition has developed that needs to be checked out.

“Weight loss doesn’t necessarily mean that (your) parent needs to move, but it does mean that they may need some help in order to stay in their home longer,” Prinzel says.

Dr. Paul Chiang, medical director of Northwestern Medicine HomeCare Physicians in Wheaton, Illinois, who makes house calls to homebound seniors, notes that many of the seniors he cares for depend on food delivery services or eat a lot of frozen meals.

“While they’re easy to obtain or easy to make, they’re not necessarily the healthiest foods for seniors, especially if they have a heart condition or diabetes or kidney problems,” Chiang adds.

You or other family members might need to take over the burden of cooking or set your parent up with Meals on Wheels or a similar service. Dining options at senior living communities can be extremely beneficial to an older adult’s nutrition and overall health.

6. Has your loved one’s mood or spirit changed significantly?

How your parent engages with the world around them can be an indication that their living situation needs to adjust.

Some examples include:

— Difficulty with concentration or comprehension

— Agitation and irritability

— Excessive fatigue

— Symptoms of depression

— Headaches

— Digestive issues

— Worsening chronic pain

“We refer to these symptoms collectively as delirium, which is a phrase used to describe an altered state of mind relative to baseline,” notes Dr. Victoria Leigh, an internal medicine physician with Providence 65+ Health Center, part of the Providence St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group in Tustin, California.

Underlying conditions — such as dementia or insomnia, chronic pain, constipation and some medications — can trigger delirium.

7. Have your loved one’s sleeping habits changed?

A change in sleeping habits can signal an issue, says Namrata Yocom-Jan, president of Seniors Helping Seniors, a Reading, Pennsylvania-based franchise network of active seniors who support other seniors. Not sleeping well could point to a medical condition or anxiety, either of which can affect behavior and overall health.

Over time with lack of sleep, “ordinary tasks might start to feel absolutely impossible,” Yocom-Jan says. This feeling can snowball, and your parent’s mood may change.

“Either they get cranky or angry. It’ll have an impact on how they behave,” she adds.

Inadequate sleep is also associated with weight gain and can negatively impact the immune system, causing your loved one to get sick more often.

8. Is your loved one socially active?

If your loved one has always had an active social life, but you notice them withdrawing from friends, they may need more care than they’re letting on.

While many seniors may initially resist, accepting help or moving into an assisted living or memory care facility often reduces loneliness by bringing new opportunities, friends and engagement in life.

“Quality of life is one aspect that we have seen improve when a senior moves into a senior care facility,” Prinzel says. “When at home, a person with limited mobility may find it difficult to go to the store or join in the weekly bingo game at the rec center, and life can become very lonely.”

In a senior living community, however, your parent may find that they’ve got lots to do and better social outlets.

“Senior care facilities vary in levels of care and activities, but they are all similar in that they bring an aging community together,” Prinzel says.

[READ How Senior Living Communities Reduce Loneliness and Improve Senior Health: 2025 U.S. News Survey Report]

9. Can your loved one walk safely and steadily?

Mobility

is critical to maintaining independence and is a pillar of four evidence-based elements of high-quality care, called the “4Ms” framework for senior health:

— What Matters: knowing your parent’s priorities and the goals of care

— Medication: using appropriate medications

— Mentation: managing dementia, delirium and other issues related to cognition

— Mobility: ensuring your parent can move safely every day to achieve what matters to them

“When spending time with your loved one, pay attention to how they move from sitting to standing and how they navigate their home,” Leigh advises. “If you see (them having) difficulty moving around the home or many small objects, mats or furniture items around the house, discuss how to best clear a path to prevent injuries and falls.”

10. Can your loved one manage their household and finances?

An inability to stay on top of mail, bills and other paperwork involved with maintaining a home can be a sign that your parent shouldn’t continue living alone.

Cognitive changes also increase vulnerability to scams, explains Shah.

“With my own grandfather, we knew something was off when we took a look at his desk,” Prinzel says. “He was normally a very organized man, especially with his bills, but we found checks everywhere, and then we found them written to all different organizations in varying amounts.”

She says the family later learned that the checks had been written to telemarketers who were taking advantage of her grandfather’s vulnerability.

“He had not only lost his sense of judgment but his ability to problem-solve, both of which are also symptoms of early dementia,” she adds.

This is a sadly common situation, so it’s best to keep an eye out for possible financial issues, such as bills that aren’t being paid on time or unusual spending or withdrawals. You can set up bank alerts on your parent’s behalf to keep tabs on what’s going in and out of their accounts.

11. Can your loved one manage their medical conditions and medications?

“As we get older, many of us suffer from multiple conditions, and we need help from other people to support us,” Chiang says.

To that end, you should be aware of your parent’s ability to stay on top of their medication needs. He recommends asking whether they’re able to take their medications as prescribed. You should also ensure they have access to medications and medical care when they need it.

If your parent already has in-home care, that caregiver can be critical in helping you assess when it’s time to consider moving your parent to a senior care facility.

Tips for Providing Senior Care at Home

Needing more help doesn’t always mean your parent has to leave their home or have round-the-clock care, Landsverk says. For many older adults, just a little extra help a few times a week may be enough.

Hire a home health aide

“If your loved one is minimally struggling, it might make sense to stay in their home or find a senior independent living community and seek a few hours a week of home care assistance,” says Stacey Eisenberg, a senior care expert and owner of A Place At Home — North Austin home care and placement in Round Rock, Texas.

Create a supportive environment

When seeking caregiver support, it’s important to “make sure the caregiver is diligent, is engaging the parent, is keeping them physically active and mentally stimulated (think crossword puzzles and playing cards) and staying connected socially,” Landsverk says. And keep an eye out for bruising or other signs that could suggest your parent is being abused or neglected.

Find a balance between independence and assistance

As your parent’s challenges progress, it’s probably time to have a conversation with them about their living situation, and this can be a difficult topic to broach, says Francine Hwang, CEO and founder of FrannyCares, a caregiver placement company based in the Los Angeles area.

To help keep hurt feelings to a minimum, Hwang suggests “being frank and asking questions, such as, ‘I know you don’t necessarily need care now, but how would you like to be cared for in the future? I want to be an advocate for you and your care wishes, so I would love for you to guide me.'” She also recommends connecting with your parent’s inner social circle for insight about how they’re doing.

Alternative Senior Living Arrangements

There are lots of different ways families solve the problem of providing care for elderly loved ones who can no longer live alone.

“If the needs are unpredictable, like repeated falls, medication errors or even severe isolation, then a senior living setting may actually be the safer and more dignified care option,” explains Shah. “The goal shouldn’t be to defend a location, but to find the setting where safety, dignity, and sustainability can all coexist at the same time.”

Here’s a brief overview of your options.

Paying for Senior Care

Senior care can get expensive and Medicare may not cover what you need. Here are some resources that might be able to help:

— National Family Caregiver Support Program

— Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly

— Veterans benefits

— Private grants from philanthropic organizations

— Local caregiver support programs

Get advice from a professional or contact local community support to help you and your family sort through the options and find a sustainable path forward:

— A geriatric care manager who knows the ins and outs of senior care

— Your local county division on aging

— A caregiver support group

— An elder law attorney to make sure financial and legal issues are in order

More from U.S. News

8 Questions to Ask a Geriatrician at Your First Appointment

The Pros and Cons of Assisted Living

10 Best Exercises for Preventing Falls in Older Adults

11 Signs Your Aging Parent Needs Senior Care originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/14/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.