10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Growth stocks tend to outperform during periods of economic expansion when interest rates are low. Since the financial crisis in…

Growth stocks tend to outperform during periods of economic expansion when interest rates are low. Since the financial crisis in 2008, growth stocks have thrived, significantly outperforming value stocks and the S&P 500 as a whole. However, that trend has reversed so far in 2026. Stubbornly high inflation has prevented further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, and some investors have become concerned about bloated stock valuations in an environment of potentially slowing economic growth.

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Growth stock analysis and selection are critical these days. Fortunately, the CFRA analyst team has identified these 10 excellent growth stocks to buy in 2026:

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 24% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 7% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 20% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) 33% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 20% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 39% Morgan Stanley (MS) 15% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 44%

*From April 20 close, per CFRA price targets.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 73% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, while net income grew 94%. Analyst Angelo Zino says the next stage of Nvidia’s growth will be driven by artificial intelligence opportunities, edge device penetration, software expansion and a widening addressable market. He projects 61% revenue growth in fiscal 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $250 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $202.06 on April 20.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and has maintained 29% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 106% growth in AI revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) business and its networking business make the company a central player in the ongoing AI infrastructure investment boom. He anticipates Broadcom’s semiconductor revenue will triple by 2027 to over $100 billion. Zino forecasts 64% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 41% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $428 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $399.63 on April 20.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Meta has maintained impressive growth even as the company has matured, including 24% revenue growth and 7% family daily active people growth in the fourth quarter. Zino says Meta’s AI feature integration, cost cuts, new model development, attractive valuation and surging advertising business make it a very attractive growth stock investment. He projects 25% revenue growth in 2026 and high-teens growth in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $804 price target for META stock, which closed at $670.91 on April 20.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the fourth quarter, Lilly reported 43% revenue growth, including impressive 110% revenue growth for diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight-loss drug Zepbound also surged 123% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging U.S. population coupled with the ongoing boom in GLP-1 weight-loss drugs will support Lilly’s long-term growth. He anticipates 26% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,225 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $919.90 on April 20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with nearly $5 trillion in assets. JPMorgan reported 10% revenue growth in the first quarter, and net income was up 13%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says an expanding U.S. economy will be the primary growth driver for JPMorgan’s profits and sales in coming years. Leon is also expecting asset management and investment banking activities will boost fee service income and help the bank gain wallet share. He forecasts 5.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $316.99 on April 20.

[Read: 7 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now]

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the first quarter, Bank of America reported 7% revenue growth and 17% net income growth. Net interest income was up 9%, equities trading revenue was up 30% and investment banking fees were up 21% compared to a year ago. Leon says Bank of America has several growth tailwinds, including healthy consumer card spending trends and a solid U.S. economy. He projects 5.1% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $65 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $53.95 on April 20.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been fueled by extraordinary growth numbers. In the fourth quarter, Palantir reported 70% revenue growth, including 137% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 66% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s growth numbers are accelerating across key metrics. She anticipates 61% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $203 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $145.89 on April 20.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 16% revenue growth in the first quarter, including a 32% jump in trading revenue compared to a year ago. Leon says Morgan Stanley is a leader in global investment banking and should benefit from a healthy rebound in investment banking activity. In addition, he says elevated equity markets will help Morgan Stanley generate higher fee income in its Investment Management and Wealth Management businesses. Leon forecasts 7.7% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for MS stock, which closed at $190.70 on April 20.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the first quarter, Goldman reported 14.3% revenue growth and 19% net income growth. Global Banking and Markets revenue was up 19%, while equity trading revenue was up 27% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman is well positioned to capitalize on favorable investment banking trends in 2026. He says Goldman will generate higher investment banking fee revenue and will benefit from improved merger and acquisition activity. He projects 12.9% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,000 price target for GS stock, which closed at $941.74 on April 20.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. In 2025, the Federal Reserve finally lifted Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap that had been in place since 2018 and had previously limited the bank’s growth opportunities. In the fourth quarter, Wells Fargo reported 6% revenue growth and 11% loan growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says Wells Fargo can expand its return on tangible common equity to between 17% and 18% in the medium term. He projects 7% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $118 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $81.97 on April 20.

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10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/21/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.