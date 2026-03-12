Zumiez: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $291.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.4 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $929.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $189 million to $193 million.

