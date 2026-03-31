Ziopharm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $893,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.2 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $5,000.

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