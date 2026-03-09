ZIM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Monday reported earnings of $38.1…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Monday reported earnings of $38.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 58 cents per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $479.2 million, or $3.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.9 billion.

