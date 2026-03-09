Zevra Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Monday reported net income of $12.2 million…

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Monday reported net income of $12.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Celebration, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.2 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZVRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZVRA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.