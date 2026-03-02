Xeris Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.1 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $554,000. Revenue was reported as $291.8 million.

Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $390 million.

