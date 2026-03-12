Xenetic Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $579,000 in…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $579,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The company posted revenue of $766,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $3 million.

