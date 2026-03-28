Winners of the 2025 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Winners of the 2025 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced March 28 at the Awards…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Winners of the 2025 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced March 28 at the Awards Luncheon and Annual Membership Meeting at Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Conference Center in Harrisonburg, Va.

Thirty-seven news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 598 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2025.

Kurt Williams, longtime anchor of WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Va., was honored with this year’s Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award. Williams started his career in radio while a student at Georgia State University and later worked at WXIA-TV and WDEF-TV. He joined WTKR in 1987.

The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Paul Swann, who began his radio broadcasting career 37 years ago at WMUL-FM, the campus station of Marshall University. He is the host of the sports talk program, “The Drive with Paul Swann,” on Kindred Communications’ WRVC-AM in Huntington.

The VAPB also awarded a $1000 scholarship to Alexa Bonilla, a senior journalism major at James Madison University. Bonilla serves as news director of the campus station, Breeze TV.

The VAPB is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

Winners in the 2025 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest: COMBINED DIVISION (TV/RADIO):

Best Podcast-Audio: First, Trey Kay and Samantha Gattsek, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them: Housing Options Are Few and Far Between in Appalachia”; Second, Brandi Blake and Julia White, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Crime in the Coalfields – Rosa White.”

TVI/LARGE MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Aviation Disaster”; Second, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Richmond Water Crisis.”

Best Continuing News: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Waverly Two Finally Free”; Second, Tyler Layne and Melissa Hipolit, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “The Richmond Water Crisis.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Mark Martin and Zach Brown, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Brandy Brown, David Stotts and Jon Burkett, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Reopen the Case: The Obvious Suspect”; Second, Alex Littlehales, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Rural Healthcare Uncertainties.”

Best Light Feature: First, Aesia Toliver and Kevin Romm, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Building a Legocy”; Second, Kate Capodanno and Ben Riquelmy, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Sailor for a Day: Life on an Aircraft Carrier.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Kate Capodanno, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “25 Years Later: Backstreet Cafe Shooting”; Second, Mike Bergazzi, Curtis Akers and Jon Burkett, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Lindsey’s Sign.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Curtis Akers and Lane Casadonte, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “The Season: Clover Hill Cavaliers”; Second, Eric Johnson and Greg Moore, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Beyond the Scoreboard: The Inspirational Story Powering Craig County’s Rockets.”

Best Daily Stream: First, Jeff Edmondson and Brian Michigan, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Beyond the Forecast: Tracking Hurricane Erin”; Second, MaryCatherine Neal, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “The Rundown.”

Best Special Stream: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Riverfront Rhythms”; Second, Bob Bennett, Chris Wynn and Jeff Edmondson, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Tracking the Tropics.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Desiree Montilla, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Anthony Sabella, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA.

Best Reporter: First, Hayden Robertson, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA; Second, Madison McNamee, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Daily News Report (Single Shift): First, Joi Fultz and Joe Valdez, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Jammin George”; Second, Erin Holly and James Gary Jr., WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Angels for My Angel.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Adrienne Hoar McGibbon, Shawn Freude and Shaban Athuman, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Virginians on Medicaid”; Second, Rob Cardwell, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Building Better Minds.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, Alex Littlehales and Michael Woodward, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “North Carolina Homes Collapse.”

Best Feature Photography: First, Curtis Akers and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Hubert’s Homecoming: We Never Knew Where He Was”; Second, Enza Marcy and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Paolo Garbanzo: The American Jester Juggling Across Europe.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Leslie Rubin, Brad Rice and Shannon Stowers, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Letters to Death: West Virginia’s Bluebeard”; Second, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Homeowner Horrors.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Margaret Kavanagh and Wayne Pellenberg, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Woman Gets New Trial After WTKR Uncovers ‘Missing’ 911 Calls”; Second, Melissa Hipolit, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “A Nightmare in the NICU.”

Best Website: First, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Chloe Lightner, Jazmine Otey and Travis Beauchamp, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA.

Best News Promo: First, David Stotts and Brandy Brown, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Reopen the Case: The Obvious Suspect”; Second, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Richmond Tax Delinquency.”

Best Station Promo: First, David Stotts and Matt Sloan, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Giving You a Voice: Listening”; Second, David Stotts, Patrick Tonkinson and Matt Sloan, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Love Being in Your Neighborhood.”

Best Newscast: First, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Bob Bennett, Aesia Toliver and Tom Schaad, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA.

Best Weathercast: First, StormTracker 13, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Tornado Coverage”; Second, George Flickinger and Thomas Battle, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.

Best Weathercaster: First, Spencer Adkins, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV; Second, George Flickinger, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Mitch Carr, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA; Second, Tom Schaad, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, James Kattato, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, Nolan Knight, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Producer: First, Alexander Powell, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA; Second, Julia Locklear, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Government Shutdown.”

Best Team News Coverage: First, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Water Crisis”; Second, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Winter Storm 2025.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Joe Valdez and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Bacon’s Castle”; Second, Kevin Romm, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Bring the Boys Back Home.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia.”

Excellence in Diversity- Equity & Inclusion: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “What Is Black?”; Second, Keyris Manzanares and Adrienne Hoar McGibbon, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Richmond’s Dual-Language Immersion Program Is Growing on Southside.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Lindsey Kennett, Sarah Tabor and Chloe Lightner, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “30 Days of Hope”; Second, Jordan Rastberger, GeNienne Samuels and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “100k Meals.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Sheryl Barnhouse and Stephen Hayes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA.

TVII/SMALL MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, Rivers Upchurch, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “February Flooding in Southern West Virginia”; Second, Avery Davis, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Lightning Strike May Have Caused Deadly Glenmore House Explosion.”

Best Continuing News: First, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV, “The Wheeling Flood”; Second, Kate Nuechterlein and Avery Davis, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Presidential Search.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV; Second, Jarvis Haren and Connor Burgan, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Rekindling”; Second, Keri Brown, Dan Mayeres and Alex Taylor, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV, “It Happened in a Flash: Ohio County WV Deadly Flood.”

Best Light Feature: First, Shyla Florence, WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, WV, “One Tank Trip”; Second, Jeffery Boggess, Drew Solt and Ashton Marra, WVU News, Morgantown, WV, “A Wrap on Gauley Season.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Kristen Quon and Ryan Renfro, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “The Disappearance of Rodney Kiser”; Second, Kristen Quon and Ryan Renfro, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “The Lives We Lost: Boone McCrary.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Izzie Begley, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Bayram’s Corner”; Second, Connor Burgan, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “A Year of Firsts.”

Best Daily Stream: First, A.P. Harreld and Madalyn Stubblefield, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Pigskin Prophet.”

Best Special Stream: First, John Lowe, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV, “Rich Rodriguez: Season by Season.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Avery Davis, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Mark Gad, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Reporter: First, Kate Nuechterlein, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Caleb Perhne, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA.

Best Daily News Report (Single Shift): First, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “Severe Flooding Slams Southern West Virginia”; Second, Phelicity Robinson, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Katherine Johnson.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Heather Williams, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Motorsports”; Second, Grant Coleman, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Agriculture.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, Danny Delanty and Micah Leith, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “February Flooding.”

Best Feature Photography: First, Jason Hutchinson, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Santa Train”; Second, Matt Cassada, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Bridge Day 2025.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Danny Delanty, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “Water Crisis in Wyoming County”; Second, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Virginia’s First Buc-ee’s.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Danny Delanty, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “Water Crisis in Wyoming County”; Second, Julia White, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Fatal Ride: The Case of Robin Massey.”

Best Website: First, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV; Second, Jim Elliott and Rick Thorp, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV.

Best News Promo: First, Caleb Swortzel and Alfio Vasta, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Winter Weather”; Second, Aaron Sudderth, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Reanna Welcome/Snow Patrol.”

Best Station Promo: First, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Sports Zone 2025″; Second, Pat King, Keri Brown and Mary Flavin, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Living Local: No One Walks Alone.”

Best Newscast: First, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Hailey Wilt and Austin Lam, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Marks Three-Year Anniversary of Football Shooting Tragedy.”

Best Weathercast: First, Aubrey Urbanowicz, Cody Barnhart and Grant Coleman, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Jeff Oechslein and Nathan Shutt, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Ohio Valley Derecho.”

Best Weathercaster: First, Katherine Thompson, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV; Second, Christian Boteler, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Steve Rappaport, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Atticus Pead, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Sydney Cariel, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV; Second, Jarvis Haren, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Producer: First, Ethan Estrem, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Valerie Sullivan, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Veterans Voices.”

Best Team News Coverage: First, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “Severe Flooding Slams Southern West Virginia”; Second, WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, WV, “November Fourth Elections.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Larry Marrs, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “Tazewell Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers Convention”; Second, Mair Famet and Kayla Brown, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Valley of Valor.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Megan Bailey, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Greenbrier Bunker”; Second, Harley Cochran, Ashton Marra and Jesse Wright, WVU News, Morgantown, WV, “West Virginia Culture and Tourism.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Joshua Bolden, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Two Virginias, One Mission Flood Relief Telethon”; Second, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Southern West Virginia Flood Relief.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

RADIO:

Best Spot News: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Ryan Resigns”; Second, Jack Walker, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Middleway Bottling Plant Rejected Unanimously by Planning Commission.”

Best Continuing News: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “UVA vs. the Trump Administration”; Second, Jay Hart and Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA President Oddysey.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Greg Roberts, Randy Leftwich and Leonard Wheeler, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Ryan Stone and Brandon Burnett, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Roxy Todd, Nick Gilmore and David Seidel, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Mountain Hurricane”; Second, Curtis Tate, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “These Coal Plants Lose Money.”

Best Light Feature: First, Patrick Larsen, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Undoing Ruin’s Jessy Woodke Is on a Mission to Spread Native Plants”; Second, Jack Walker, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Berkeley County Resident’s Gadget Geocaches Put Local Tourism on the Map.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Saving Sinkhole Ponds”; Second, Maria Young, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Multimillion Dollar Aid Program Brings Hope to Mercer County.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Dean Mirshahi, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Entering the Ring and Building Bonds at Richmond Pro Wrestling”; Second, Shane Darling, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Marshall Volleyball Needs One More Win.”

Best Use of Sound: First, Sarah Smith, WQLU-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “Why I Pause”; Second, Eric Douglas, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Biplane Provides Different Perspective on New River Gorge.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Ryan Stone, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “GW vs Sherando Regional Semifinal”; Second, Jason Prill and Connor Young, WQLU-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “2025 Carolina League Championship between Lynchburg Hillcats and Columbia Fireflies.”

Best Reporter: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Mason Adams, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Talk Show: First, Mari White, Brian Weigand and Anthony “Biscuit” McAvoy, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “The Morningline.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, Eric Douglas, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Terry Gross Talks Public Radio With WVPB”; Second, Bill Lynch, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “The Modern Mountain Cookbook.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Katherine Hafner, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “Environment and Climate Change Reporting”; Second, Nick Gilmore, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Climate and Weather Reporting.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Keyris Manzanares, Adrienne Hoar McGibbon and Shawn Freude, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Idleness and Boredom’ – Bon Air Series”; Second, Jack Walker, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Expiring Spay, Neuter Fund Troubles Shelters, but Lawmakers Move to Make State Aid Permanent.”

Best Website: First, Mike Barber, Jackson Hephner and Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Cville Right Now”; Second, Liz McCormick, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “West Virginia Public Broadcasting.”

Best Newscast: First, Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Crime and Education”; Second, Joey Self, Ian Price and Leonard Wheeler, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “Election Coverage + On the Record: The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News.”

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Radio Sports Anchor: First, Owen James, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV; Second, Shane Darling, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Mari White, Brian Weigand and Anthony “Biscuit” McAvoy, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “James River Batteau Festival”; Second, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Batteau Cruise.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Bill Lynch, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “The Homewrecker Returns to Hillbilly Hotdogs”; Second, Trey Kay and Amy Eddings, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them: Daniel Johnston — The Troubled Life and Artistic Genius of West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Inductee.”

Excellence in Diversity- Equity & Inclusion: First, Alyson Messinger, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “DEI Protest”; Second, Megan Pauly, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “VCU Changed Scholarship for Descendants of the Enslaved to Align With Anti-DEI Policies.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, John Boggess, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Healing Appalachia 2025″; Second, Emma Johnson, Abby Ayes and Alyson Messinger, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “55th Annual Fountain Ceremony Coverage.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Jay Hart and Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville Punching Above Its Weight Class”; Second, Emma Johnson and Alyson Messinger, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

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