NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 158.25 159.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3015 3.2266 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4472 3.3967 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.15 16.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.86 87.94 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0623 1.0600 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3800 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9650 4.0600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.10 332.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2500 11.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6575 7.6950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6752 0.6752

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4670 5.4760

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6746 0.6819

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.000

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