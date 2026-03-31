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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 31, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 158.25 159.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3015 3.2266
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4472 3.3967
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.15 16.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.86 87.94
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0623 1.0600
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3800 4.3100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9650 4.0600
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.10 332.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2500 11.2500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6575 7.6950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6752 0.6752

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4670 5.4760

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6746 0.6819

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.000

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