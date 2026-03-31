NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2063
|1.2063
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|158.25
|159.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3015
|3.2266
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4472
|3.3967
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4550
|1.4550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.15
|16.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.86
|87.94
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0623
|1.0600
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|464.50
|464.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3800
|4.3100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9650
|4.0600
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|332.10
|332.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2500
|11.2500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6575
|7.6950
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6752
|0.6752
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.4670
|5.4760
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6746
|0.6819
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.500
|87.000
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