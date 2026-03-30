NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 158.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3738 3.3015 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5027 3.4472 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8450 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.25 17.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.34 88.86 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1336 1.0623 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4300 4.3800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9425 3.9650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 333.00 332.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4000 11.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6250 7.6575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6489 0.6752

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4465 5.4670

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6741 0.6746

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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