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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 30, 2026, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.2063
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 158.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3738 3.3015
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5027 3.4472
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8450 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.25 17.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.34 88.86
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1336 1.0623
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4300 4.3800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9425 3.9650
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 333.00 332.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4000 11.2500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6250 7.6575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6489 0.6752

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4465 5.4670

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6741 0.6746

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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