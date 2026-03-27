NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 162.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3798 3.3738 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5078 3.5027 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8450 1.8450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.05 17.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.87 89.34 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0516 1.1336 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4300 4.4300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8750 3.9425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 333.00 333.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3700 11.4000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5825 7.6250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6489 0.6489

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5290 5.4465

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6618 0.6741

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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