NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1991
|1.1991
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|164.00
|162.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3798
|3.3738
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.5078
|3.5027
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.8450
|1.8450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.05
|17.25
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.87
|89.34
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0516
|1.1336
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|464.50
|464.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4300
|4.4300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8750
|3.9425
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|333.00
|333.00
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3700
|11.4000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5825
|7.6250
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6489
|0.6489
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.5290
|5.4465
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6618
|0.6741
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.500
|87.500
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