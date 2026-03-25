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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 25, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.50 165.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3145 3.2774
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4407 3.4071
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8450 1.8450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 16.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.31 90.23
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0847 1.1165
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5950 3.5325
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 333.00 333.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2900 11.2100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5200 7.5625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6489 0.6489

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4395 5.4225

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6518 0.6562

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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