NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1991
|1.1991
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|165.50
|165.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3145
|3.2774
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4407
|3.4071
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.8450
|1.8450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.90
|16.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.31
|90.23
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0847
|1.1165
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|462.50
|464.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3500
|4.3800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.5950
|3.5325
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|333.00
|333.00
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2900
|11.2100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5200
|7.5625
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6489
|0.6489
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.4395
|5.4225
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6518
|0.6562
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.500
|87.500
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