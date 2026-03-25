NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.50 165.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3145 3.2774 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4407 3.4071 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8450 1.8450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 16.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.31 90.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0847 1.1165 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 464.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5950 3.5325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 333.00 333.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2900 11.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5200 7.5625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6489 0.6489

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4395 5.4225

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6518 0.6562

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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