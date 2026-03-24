NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1991 1.1991 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.25 165.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2572 3.3145 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4418 3.4407 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8450 1.8450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 16.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.17 89.31 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0800 1.0847 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4100 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7800 3.5950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 333.00 333.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2700 11.2900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5300 7.5200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6489 0.6489

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3425 5.4395

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6531 0.6518

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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