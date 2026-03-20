NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 164.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1901 3.1730 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3945 3.3776 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.25 17.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.72 86.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0837 1.0754 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3900 4.4500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8375 3.8775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2800 11.3500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4475 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5540 5.4330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6795 0.6567

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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