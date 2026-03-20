Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 20, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 164.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1901 3.1730
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3945 3.3776
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.25 17.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.72 86.23
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0837 1.0754
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 462.50 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3900 4.4500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8375 3.8775
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2800 11.3500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4475 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5540 5.4330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6795 0.6567

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up