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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 18, 2026, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 159.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0925 3.1682
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2983 3.3732
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.05 16.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.84 90.48
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0892 1.1817
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 456.75 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.3000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8025 3.7575
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2100 11.2300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2900 7.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7905 5.7265

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 66.1900 66.7700

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

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