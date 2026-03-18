NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1868 1.1868 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 159.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0925 3.1682 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2983 3.3732 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.6050 1.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.05 16.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.84 90.48 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0892 1.1817 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 456.75 462.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8025 3.7575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2100 11.2300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2900 7.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6680 0.6680

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7905 5.7265

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 66.1900 66.7700

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.500 87.500

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.