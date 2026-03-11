NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1928 1.1928 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 155.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2053 3.2493 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3704 3.4080 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9950 0.9950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.75 16.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.86 90.19 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1888 1.0674 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 456.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2800 4.2700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9425 3.7475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 314.30 314.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6300 11.6900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6600 7.4000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6476 0.6476

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8005 5.9040

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6262 0.6330

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.