NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 154.00 160.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0705 3.0595 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2744 3.2625 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6250 0.6250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.80 14.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.87 89.40 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1663 1.1167 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.1900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6425 3.7575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.90 320.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3500 11.3400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2325 7.2175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6078 0.6078

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7735 5.8550

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6204 0.6216

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.