Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 4, 2026, 4:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 151.50 154.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0511 3.0705
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2306 3.2744
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6250 0.6250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 14.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.31 87.87
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1400 1.1663
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 475.50 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6025 3.6425
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.90 320.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2800 11.3500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2500 7.2325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6078 0.6078

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8945 5.7735

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6259 0.6204

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

