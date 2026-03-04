NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1876
|1.1876
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|151.50
|154.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0511
|3.0705
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2306
|3.2744
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.6250
|0.6250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.90
|14.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.31
|87.87
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1400
|1.1663
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|475.50
|467.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2100
|4.2200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6025
|3.6425
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|320.90
|320.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2800
|11.3500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.2500
|7.2325
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6078
|0.6078
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8945
|5.7735
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6259
|0.6204
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
