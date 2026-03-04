NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1876 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 151.50 154.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0511 3.0705 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2306 3.2744 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6250 0.6250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 14.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.31 87.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1400 1.1663 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 475.50 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6025 3.6425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.90 320.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2800 11.3500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2500 7.2325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6078 0.6078

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8945 5.7735

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6259 0.6204

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

