WhiteHorse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.4 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.3 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $72.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.