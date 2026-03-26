WhiteFiber: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WhiteFiber Inc. (WYFI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WhiteFiber Inc. (WYFI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The operator of data centers posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.7 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYFI

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