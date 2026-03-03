What to Eat on GLP-1s: Best Foods & What to Avoid, According to a Dietitian

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are a class of Type 2 diabetes drugs that improves blood sugar and may…

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are a class of Type 2 diabetes drugs that improves blood sugar and may also lead to weight loss. These drugs — including Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound — have risen in popularity, not least because of the significant weight loss many patients have experienced.

While these medications can offer significant benefits to patients, some may experience side effects, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, bloating, constipation and diarrhea. Many people also experience rapid weight loss on these drugs, which can lead to the loss of lean muscle.

What you eat is an important part of treatment when you’re using a GLP-1. The efficacy of these drugs can be optimized by complementing them with appropriate dietary choices. As a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in weight management, portion control and lifestyle change, I understand the importance of aligning dietary choices with medication for optimal outcomes. Eating foods that support GLP-1s can reduce the chances of side effects and improve your health outcomes. Here, I explore the best foods to eat — and avoid — when taking GLP-1 medications.

Best Foods to Eat When Taking GLP-1s

Lean proteins

Protein is essential for muscle repair, satiety and metabolic function. Choose lean sources of protein such as poultry, fish, tofu, legumes, eggs and low-fat dairy products like yogurt and cottage cheese. These foods can help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full for longer durations.

To prevent the loss of lean muscle that goes along with rapid weight loss, I encourage clients taking these medications to increase their protein intake. Aim for 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal to help protect lean muscle during weight loss.

Fiber-rich foods

Incorporating ample fiber into your diet is beneficial for several reasons. Fiber regulates blood sugar levels, promotes satiety, prevents constipation and aids in digestion. Include fiber-rich foods such as whole grains (oats, quinoa and brown rice), legumes (beans and pulses), fruits and vegetables.

Increase fiber gradually and pair it with fluids and movement.

Healthy fats

Not all fats are created equal. Focus on incorporating sources of healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil into your meals. These fats contribute to feelings of satisfaction after meals, support heart health and aid in nutrient absorption.

Non-starchy fruits and vegetables

Load up on non-starchy fruits such as melons, apples, pears and berries; and non-starchy vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, peppers and cauliflower. These nutrient-dense options are fairly low in calories and carbohydrates, making them excellent choices for those trying to manage their weight and blood sugar levels. Prioritizing eating enough of these antioxidant-rich foods is especially important as your overall food intake decreases.

Diets Tips on GLP-1s: Balanced Foods and Smaller Portions

1. Make it nutrient-packed

Because the total volume of food you’ll be eating is lower when you’re on a GLP-1, it’s crucial that the food eaten is packed with nutrients. While you may experience appetite loss on these medications, so it’s important to get your essential nutrients coming from food. It’s not just about losing weight; optimizing health is key.

2. Make it balanced

Choose a balance of protein-rich foods, fiber-rich foods and healthy fats. Aim to fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables, a quarter with lean protein and a quarter with fiber-rich whole grains. This approach can support your weight loss efforts. It can also help maintain weight loss if (and when) you come off of these medications.

3. Choose smaller, more frequent portions

Additionally, smaller portions are encouraged; stop eating at comfortable fullness. Smaller portions are encouraged primarily because GLP-1 drugs significantly alter digestion and appetite, making large meals physically uncomfortable and unnecessary for satiety.

Smaller, more frequent portions can minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

4. Focus on protein

While there is no specific diet required when taking GLP-1s, a protein-rich eating pattern is recommended to help preserve lean muscle during weight loss. Prioritizing lean proteins ensures nutrient density and helps prevent muscle loss.

5. Hydrate often

Because these medications slow stomach emptying, adequate hydration can support digestive health and reduce common side effects like constipation and nausea. GLP-1 medications can also decrease thirst and dull natural thirst cues, making fluid intake important.

1-Day GLP-1-Friendly Meal Plan

Breakfast

Greek yogurt parfait with berries, chopped walnuts, and a sprinkle of high-fiber cereal

Why it works: protein supports satiety; fiber supports digestion

Mid-morning (if hungry)

Small apple + 10 almonds

Why it works: provides steady energy

Lunch

Grilled chicken or tofu over quinoa and roasted vegetables with olive oil and lemon

Why it works: balanced protein, fiber and healthy fat for sustained fullness

Afternoon snack

Cottage cheese with kiwi and berries or a protein-rich smoothie (made with Greek yogurt, cow’s milk, soy milk or protein powder)

Why it works: Helps meet protein needs when appetite is low.

Dinner

Grilled salmon, sautéed spinach and a sweet potato

Why it works: Omega-3 fatty acids support heart health; soft textures are easier to tolerate.

Evening (if needed)

Ginger tea

Why it works: Supports hydration and nausea relief

What Foods Should I Avoid When Taking GLP-1s?

While no foods are entirely off limits for those taking GLP-1 medications, some foods should be avoided as they may exacerbate the gastrointestinal side effects, such as bloating and nausea, some people experience.

Other foods to be avoided include those devoid of nutrients, which contribute empty calories and have been linked to chronic disease.

High fat fried foods

While healthy fats are encouraged, it’s important to moderate your intake of high-fat foods, especially those that are fried or greasy. Greasy foods, along with spicy foods, are poorly tolerated if you are experiencing gastrointestinal side effects from GLP-1s. These foods are also calorie-dense and may hinder weight loss efforts.

Heavily processed foods

Foods high in refined sugars, saturated fats and sodium should be limited. These include sugary snacks, baked goods, fried foods and processed meats. Examples include cookies, muffins, donuts, salami and bologna. They provide empty calories and can also spike blood sugar levels for those with diabetes.

Sugary beverages

Beverages like soda, sweetened iced tea, sweetened fruit juices and energy drinks are loaded with added sugars and offer little to no nutritional value. Opt for water, herbal tea or sparkling water with a splash of citrus for a refreshing and hydrating alternative. Staying hydrated by drinking more fluids is important while on these medications.

Excessive carbohydrates

While carbohydrates are an important source of energy, consuming large quantities of refined carbs can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, especially if you have diabetes. Limit your intake of white bread, pasta, sugary cereals and pastries. Instead, opt for whole-grain alternatives. Eating too many of these foods could also cause you to eat insufficient amounts of foods you need more of, like protein-rich foods.

Alcohol

While moderate alcohol consumption may be acceptable for some people (1 drink a day for women and 2 drinks for men), it’s important to be mindful of its effects, especially when combined with GLP-1 medication. Alcohol can interfere with blood sugar regulation. Many users report a “distaste” for alcohol.

