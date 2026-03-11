Wealthfront: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Wealthfront Corp. (WLTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $133.7…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Wealthfront Corp. (WLTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $133.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.31.

The investment manager largely for high net worth individuals and corporations posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.1 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $365 million.

