Vivani Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.6 million, or 43 cents per share.

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