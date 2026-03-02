Vitesse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of $739,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The energy company posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.3 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $274 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTS

