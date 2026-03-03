Viking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $299.9 million.…

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.15 billion, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.5 billion.

