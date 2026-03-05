Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $183.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $160.9 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Victoria’s Secret said it expects revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion.

