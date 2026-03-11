Viant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.3 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.4 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $344.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $83 million to $86 million.

