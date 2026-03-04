Vermilion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $314.3 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $314.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $329.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $467.8 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VET

