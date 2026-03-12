Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.8 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $269.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.