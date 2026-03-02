Venture Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The exporter of liquid natural gas posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.53 billion, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.77 billion.

