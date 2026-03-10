Valhi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.2 million in its fourth…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.86.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $494.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.6 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

