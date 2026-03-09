Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $210 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $5.87.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.06 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

