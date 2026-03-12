Urban One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $12.24. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $146.9 million, or $32.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $374.4 million.

