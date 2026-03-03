Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.9 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $216.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $50 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $194.2 million to $206.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPLD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.